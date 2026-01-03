Next Article
'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' kicks off January 11 with new twists
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Marathi is back for its sixth season on January 11, 2026, and this time it's bringing a "Hell and Heaven" theme.
Riteish Deshmukh returns as host, and the lineup features comedian Sagar Karande, actress Anushree Mane, actor-writer Deepali Sayed, and Sanket Pathak.
You can watch it every night at 8pm on Colors Marathi or stream it anytime on Jio Hotstar.
Fresh faces and big personalities in the house
This season promises a lively mix of talent—Karande is known for his comedy chops, Mane made waves in the web series Shala, Sayed brings her actor-writer skills to the table, and Pathak is recognized from Dostigiri.
With such a diverse group under one roof and a unique theme in play, expect plenty of surprises along the way.