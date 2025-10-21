'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': Dhruv Vikram's entry sparks laughter
Actor Dhruv Vikram and the Bison movie team, including Rajisha Vijayan and Anupama Parameswaran, dropped by the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house this week.
In a fun twist, Bigg Boss jokingly invited Dhruv to be a contestant in a future season, which got everyone in the house laughing.
Diwali special episode, game updates
The Diwali episode turned into a mini-celebration with the Bison cast sharing behind-the-scenes stories and promoting their film.
On the game front, VJ Paaru and Viyana were called out as the week's worst performers and sent back to the main house.
Eight housemates—Aadhirai, Aurora Sinclair, Tushar, Ramya, Subi, Kalaiyarasan, Praveen Raj, and Viyana—are up for eviction.
Apsara evicted last week
Apsara CJ was recently evicted, showing just how intense things are getting inside the house.
With alliances forming and rivalries brewing, this season is keeping fans guessing.
This season is hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.