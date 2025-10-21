Zubeen Garg death case: Assam Police's SIT in Singapore
The investigation into Zubeen Garg's sudden death has moved forward, with a Special Investigation Team from Assam Police arriving in Singapore on October 20, 2025.
Their goal: work with Singaporean authorities.
Garg died on September 19 while attending the North East India Festival, sparking calls for answers.
Five people—including event organizers and associates—were arrested after his passing and remain in custody.
Investigation could take up to 3 months
Singapore Police say they haven't found any early signs of foul play and are handling the case under the Coroners Act 2010.
They shared autopsy results with Indian officials on October 1.
The investigation could take up to three more months before deciding if a public inquiry is needed.
More about the late singer
Zubeen Garg was a beloved singer from Assam, famous for his diverse music and energetic performances.
He was in Singapore to perform at the North East Festival when he tragically passed away.