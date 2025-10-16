'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': Love triangle's impact on social media
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is buzzing thanks to a love triangle between Tushar, Aurora, and Kamurudin.
Fans online can't get enough, picking apart every moment—especially after Kamurudin moved closer to Aurora, only to see her spending more time with Tushar.
The drama quickly became one of the season's hottest topics.
Aurora's clarification stirred things up
Aurora recently cleared the air, saying she sees Kamurudin just as a friend, which definitely stirred things up.
A clip of Aurora asking Tushar for a private chat (and him turning her down) went viral, sparking debate online.
Some fans are rooting for Tushar and Aurora, while others feel for Kamurudin.
Kamurudin's argument with Aadhirai adds another twist
To top it off, Kamurudin got into a heated argument with Aadhirai about house chores, adding another twist.
With all this going on, the love triangle is easily the most talked-about storyline this season.