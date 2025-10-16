'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': Love triangle's impact on social media Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is buzzing thanks to a love triangle between Tushar, Aurora, and Kamurudin.

Fans online can't get enough, picking apart every moment—especially after Kamurudin moved closer to Aurora, only to see her spending more time with Tushar.

The drama quickly became one of the season's hottest topics.