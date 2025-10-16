'Dhurandhar': Ranveer Singh turns high-octane spy in title track

The makers of the highly anticipated film Dhurandhar have dropped the title track, further heightening excitement for its release. The two-minute 39-second video showcases Ranveer Singh in a high-energy performance, with visuals matching the song's explosive sound and cinematic intensity. The song was composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja. Makers will drop the trailer on November 12.

Musical fusion Unique blend of Punjabi flavor, modern hip-hop The title track is a unique blend of Punjabi flavor, modern hip-hop, and cinematic grit. The vocals by Hanumankind, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Jasmine Sandlas, Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur add to the song's power. The lyrics were written by Hanumankind, Babu Singh Maan, and Sandlas. The song is available on all major streaming platforms.

Song details Sachdev explains how he reimagined a iconic song The title track is a reimagining of the folk classic Na De Dil Pardesi Nu. Sachdev said in a statement, "Na De Dil Pardesi Nu is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honor and a responsibility." "This version bridges generations resonating with those who grew up with the original while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse."