'Bigg Boss Tamil': Diwakar, Sabari's kitchen spat ignites fan war
Entertainment
This season of Bigg Boss Tamil just got a lot more intense after a kitchen spat between Diwakar and Sabari Nathan.
Things kicked off when Sabari was accused of playing favorites while serving rice, leading to a heated exchange with Diwakar.
The fallout has left both the housemates and viewers pretty divided.
'Bigg Boss Tamil' drama spills over to social media
A promo of their argument quickly went viral, lighting up X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with debates.
Some viewers are backing Sabari for standing his ground, while others feel Diwakar was in the right.
With everyone waiting to see if Bigg Boss will step in, this drama has definitely kept fans glued to their screens.