'Bigg Boss Telugu 10' polls signal Apoorva, Jhansi likely evicted
Entertainment
It's week five in the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house, and social media polls are hinting that Apoorva and singer Jhansi might be heading home.
Out of the 10 contestants up for eviction, Rohit Naidu, Thrigun, and Mukesh Gowda are safe with nearly 70% of online support.
Jhansi survives captaincy, Apoorva under scrutiny
Jhansi escaped the danger zone through a well-timed strategic move in the captaincy task but still finds herself in danger.
Meanwhile, Charan Mahadev (recently brought back as a wild card) looks set to stay despite a quiet run.
Apoorva's leadership style has stirred up drama among housemates, putting her under extra scrutiny.
With Nagarjuna set to announce who leaves next, fans are waiting to see if poll predictions hold true or if there's a surprise twist.