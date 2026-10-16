Billy Joel's brain disorder diagnosis has made driving 'iffy'

Due to his inability to drive, Joel is auctioning over 70 of his motorcycles.

"I ended up having over a hundred motorcycles, and the truth is you can only ride one at a time," he said.

"I'm into my 70s now, and I realized I can't ride as much as I used to."

"I don't want to die like a bug on a windshield. So I thought I'd put a lot of them on auction."