Billy Joel's brain disorder diagnosis has made driving 'iffy'
What's the story
Legendary musician Billy Joel recently revealed that he is unable to drive or perform due to a rare brain disorder. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 77-year-old music icon was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) last year, which causes cerebrospinal fluid to accumulate in the skull and exert pressure on the brain. This condition has disrupted his cognitive functioning and made driving "a little bit iffy."
Auction details
'Don't want to die like a bug on a windshield'
Due to his inability to drive, Joel is auctioning over 70 of his motorcycles.
"I ended up having over a hundred motorcycles, and the truth is you can only ride one at a time," he said.
"I'm into my 70s now, and I realized I can't ride as much as I used to."
"I don't want to die like a bug on a windshield. So I thought I'd put a lot of them on auction."
Performance impact
'Rock and roll made me deaf already'
Joel also revealed that his health condition has affected his ability to perform.
His neurologist told him that "every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion."
The Piano Man singer explained, "Rock and roll is loud, man."
"Rock and roll made me deaf already. So it's the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance."
"There's a lot going on when you're onstage."
Recovery update
Brain surgery and its impact on Joel's health
Last month, Joel underwent brain surgery after learning it could improve his balance and memory.
He confirmed on The Billy Joel Channel that he noticed an improvement in his memory, balance, and overall "ability to function" after the surgery.
The singer is also continuing physical therapy and closely following his doctors' advice.
"I'm not going anywhere," he stated. "I'm here. I'm still here."