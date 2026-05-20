Billy Joel slams biopic 'Billy & Me' as 'misguided'

Billy Joel , the legendary singer-songwriter, has publicly slammed the upcoming biopic Billy & Me. The film will chronicle his early career through the eyes of Irwin Mazur, his first manager. In a statement to Variety, a representative for Joel said, "Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel's life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project."

Statement 'Joel has not authorized or supported this project...' The representative added, "Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity...any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided." Billy & Me will explore Joel's journey to stardom. The film will be told through Mazur's eyes, who discovered Joel in 1966 and managed his career until his big break with Columbia Records in 1972. The production has acquired the life rights of Mazur and Joel's longtime friend and drummer, Jon Small.

Film content Personal relationships will also be a focus of the film The film will also explore the role of Joel's first wife, Elizabeth Weber. She was married to Small before leaving him for Joel, which led to the breakup of their band Attila. The film will delve into how these personal relationships affected Joel's career and mental health.

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