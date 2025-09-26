'Black Warrant 2' postponed indefinitely due to creative differences

The much-anticipated second season of Black Warrant, which received widespread acclaim for its first installment, has been postponed indefinitely due to creative differences between director Vikramaditya Motwane and Netflix India. The streaming giant wants the new season to be more accessible with a quicker hook and added punch, while Motwane insists on maintaining the show's original grit, reported Mid-Day.

Production delay Motwane and Netflix at loggerheads The second season of Black Warrant was announced in February, with production scheduled to begin in September. However, as the month draws to a close, the Zahan Kapoor-led project is reportedly on hold. A source told Mid-Day that Netflix has refused to greenlight the project until its concerns are addressed. "As per the initial plan, the shoot was to begin by October but heads at streamer have refused to give a go-ahead unless satisfied with rewrites."

Scheduling conflicts Scheduling conflicts for Motwane The ongoing standoff has also created scheduling conflicts for Motwane, who is reportedly working on a biopic of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. An actor associated with the show said, "Neither side is willing to compromise. We were to begin table reads around this time but I have been asked to release my dates now. That means the show is on hold for now."