BLACKPINK announces new mini-album, leaves fans disappointed
By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 15, 2026
01:03 pm
What's the story

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has announced the release of their third mini-album, Deadline. The announcement was made on Wednesday with a teaser video that featured a fast-paced title reveal. The album will be released on February 27, 2026. However, some fans expressed disappointment over the announcement as they were expecting a full-length album instead of a mini one.

Fan reactions

Fans expressed mixed reactions to BLACKPINK's mini-album announcement

The teaser video for Deadline was released on the group's official platforms. One fan said, "Mini? I thought we would be getting a full album," while another wrote, "WE DESERVE A FULL ALBUM." A user quipped, "THE MINI ALBUM COMES FIRST THEN THE FULL ALBUM COMES NEXT." Another netizen said, "It's about damn time."

Group's return

BLACKPINK's 'Deadline' marks group's 1st release since 2022

Deadline will be the first group release from BLACKPINK since their last album, Born Pink, in 2022. The gap between Born Pink and Deadline has been filled with solo activities from all four members. Rosé received Grammy nominations for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT, while Jennie launched her record label ODD ATELIER. Lisa started her own company LLOUD and Jisoo balanced acting commitments with preparations for her solo music.

Ongoing tour

BLACKPINK's 'Deadline' world tour continues until January 2026

The Deadline World Tour kicked off in July last year at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The concerts featured solo performances from each member, including their hit tracks Your Love, Rockstar, APT and Toxic Till the End. The world tour will wrap up on January 26, 2026, at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium.

