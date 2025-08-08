Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Their legal teams continue spar

Baldoni's lawyers argued that knowing who attends a deposition isn't private or headline-worthy. This came after Lively tried to strike a sealed 292-page draft of her testimony that Baldoni's side filed—she claims it was used to stir up media buzz.

Meanwhile, here's where the bigger legal battle stands now

Lively's attorneys say deposition testimony is supposed to stay private and only be used in court—not for public gossip.

All this back-and-forth is part of a bigger legal fight over the movie * It Ends With Us*, with serious allegations involved.

Both stars are set to testify at trial in March 2026, so expect more updates as things heat up.