Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Their legal teams continue spar
Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni's lawyers of leaking details from her July 31 deposition, but Baldoni's team flat-out denied it.
They pointed out that Lively offered "no evidence" and suggested the info could've come from anyone—including Lively herself, Ryan Reynolds, or their own lawyers.
Lively's lawyers claim deposition leaks caused media buzz
Baldoni's lawyers argued that knowing who attends a deposition isn't private or headline-worthy.
This came after Lively tried to strike a sealed 292-page draft of her testimony that Baldoni's side filed—she claims it was used to stir up media buzz.
Meanwhile, here's where the bigger legal battle stands now
Lively's attorneys say deposition testimony is supposed to stay private and only be used in court—not for public gossip.
All this back-and-forth is part of a bigger legal fight over the movie * It Ends With Us*, with serious allegations involved.
Both stars are set to testify at trial in March 2026, so expect more updates as things heat up.