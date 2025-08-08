Why is Hulk Hogan's body not cremated yet?
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at age 71, but his body hasn't been cremated yet. His wife, Sky Daily, says the family wants clarity about his medical care before moving forward.
Hogan's daughter Brooke is pushing for an autopsy—she's even offered to pay for it herself—to better understand what happened.
Hogan died from heart attack
Hogan (real name Terrence Gene Bollea) died from a heart attack at home in Clearwater, Florida. Official reports say he'd been privately fighting chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Despite this, Brooke wants more transparency about her dad's treatment to honor his legacy.
Sky Daily shared that Hogan was "deeply loved and well cared for until his last breath."
Legacy of the wrestling icon
Born in 1953, Hulk Hogan was a six-time WWE champ and two-time Hall of Famer who helped make pro wrestling huge worldwide.
Known for his larger-than-life charisma and family-friendly image, he inspired generations both inside and outside the ring.
He's survived by Sky Daily and his children—including Brooke, who's making sure her father gets the respect he deserves.