Sydney Sweeney's 'great genes' ad sparks debate; AE responds
Sydney Sweeney's latest American Eagle ad—using a pun on "genes" and "jeans"—has stirred up controversy, with some critics calling the phrase "great genes" racially insensitive.
American Eagle pushed back on July 31, saying the campaign is really about confidence and loving your jeans.
Sydney's brother mocks backlash
Sydney's brother Trent, who serves in the US Air Force, poked fun at the backlash on Instagram while sharing news of his promotion.
The Sweeneys are known for sticking together, and Sydney has often credited her family for shaping who she is.
Ad draws political reactions
Former President Trump called the campaign "fantastic," especially after learning Sydney is a registered Republican.
Vice President JD Vance said Democratic outrage was overblown.
Meanwhile, American Eagle's marketing team admitted they wanted to spark conversation but emphasized their commitment to inclusivity as debate around the ad heated up online.