'Mayasabha' on SonyLIV: How Deva Katta's political drama evolved

From movie trilogy to OTT series: Katta on 'Mayasabha'

Director Katta shared that the show started out as an ambitious Godfather-style trilogy back in 2017-18.

The pandemic sped up its move to OTT, which actually gave him more room to explore complex politics and character changes set in the Telugu states of the '70s and '80s.

This shift has helped "Mayasabha" connect with viewers looking for layered storytelling.