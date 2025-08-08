Next Article
'Mayasabha' on SonyLIV: How Deva Katta's political drama evolved
"Mayasabha - Rise of the Titans," a Telugu political drama, just dropped on SonyLIV.
Directed by Deva Katta and starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, the series dives into a story of friends who become rivals.
Fun fact: it was first imagined as a Godfather-style movie trilogy but switched to a web series after facing casting hurdles.
From movie trilogy to OTT series: Katta on 'Mayasabha'
Director Katta shared that the show started out as an ambitious Godfather-style trilogy back in 2017-18.
The pandemic sped up its move to OTT, which actually gave him more room to explore complex politics and character changes set in the Telugu states of the '70s and '80s.
This shift has helped "Mayasabha" connect with viewers looking for layered storytelling.