'Jolly LLB 3' teaser release date announced
Aug 08, 2025

Get ready—Jolly LLB 3 is dropping its teaser on August 12, 2025!

The announcement video brings back Saurabh Shukla as Judge Sundarlal Tripathi, who jokes about the wild courtroom antics of both Jollys: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.

Their clashing personalities promise plenty of laughs and classic legal chaos.