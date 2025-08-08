Next Article
'Jolly LLB 3' teaser release date announced
Get ready—Jolly LLB 3 is dropping its teaser on August 12, 2025!
The announcement video brings back Saurabh Shukla as Judge Sundarlal Tripathi, who jokes about the wild courtroom antics of both Jollys: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.
Their clashing personalities promise plenty of laughs and classic legal chaos.
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about upcoming film
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the new film dives into farmer issues in India while keeping its signature mix of sharp social satire and courtroom comedy.
Jolly LLB 3 hits theaters on September 19, 2025, so mark your calendars if you're a fan of clever legal drama with a twist.