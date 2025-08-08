Didn't hurt Ranveer left YRF: Shanoo Sharma
Casting director Shanoo Sharma has addressed Ranveer Singh's departure from Yash Raj Films (YRF), saying, "It didn't hurt that he left. He's going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best."
She added there are reasons behind the move and everyone is at peace with it.
Ranveer's departure from YRF
After 12 years with YRF—starting from his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat—Ranveer parted ways in 2022 when his request to lower YRF's commission on brand endorsements was turned down.
Despite this, both sides kept things friendly, and Ranveer still holds a lot of respect for YRF and Aditya Chopra.
Industry moves in cycles, says Sharma
His last project was a cameo in Singham Again. Up next: he stars in Dhurandhar, a spy thriller dropping December 5, 2025.
As Sharma put it, the industry always moves in cycles—"things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again."