Punjabi film 'Policy' starring Malkiat Meet gets release date Aug 08, 2025

Mark your calendars—"Policy," a new Punjabi crime comedy, is coming to Chaupal on August 12, 2025.

The story follows Pali, an insurance agent whose plan to kidnap his tough boss gets derailed by his friend Sonia's heartfelt plea.

But just when he thinks it's over, a mysterious message hints that more chaos is on the way.