Punjabi film 'Policy' starring Malkiat Meet gets release date
Mark your calendars—"Policy," a new Punjabi crime comedy, is coming to Chaupal on August 12, 2025.
The story follows Pali, an insurance agent whose plan to kidnap his tough boss gets derailed by his friend Sonia's heartfelt plea.
But just when he thinks it's over, a mysterious message hints that more chaos is on the way.
Where to watch the film
You can catch "Policy" exclusively on Chaupal, the go-to platform for Punjabi films.
It'll also be available through OTTplay Premium, which bundles Chaupal with other streaming services like JioHotstar and Zee5.
Cast and crew of the film
The cast features Malkiat Meet (who shared the release date and motion poster on Instagram), Raj Dhaliwal, Palak Dhillon, Antarjeet Joshi, and more.
"Policy" is based on the life of an insurance agent—the trailer drops soon!