Box office: 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' fails to impress
"Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit ~ Battle for Dharma" is a Telugu historical action drama directed by Jyothi Krisna, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal.
The film centers on an epic fight for dharma but ended its run in just two weeks after struggling to attract audiences.
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' fails to recover costs
The movie grossed ₹106.25 crore worldwide—far below the ₹200 crore needed to break even.
Most of the earnings came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹83 crore), with Karnataka adding up to ₹7.25 crore.
Despite a big release, it couldn't keep up momentum at the box office.
Will sequel get canceled?
This flop continues Pawan Kalyan's tough streak at the box office, even though opening day numbers looked promising.
Now there's doubt about whether the sequel will move forward, since only 20% has been shot so far.
Fans can still look forward to his next films—They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh—expected in late 2025 and early 2026.