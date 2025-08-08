Box office: 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' fails to impress

The movie grossed ₹106.25 crore worldwide—far below the ₹200 crore needed to break even. Most of the earnings came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹83 crore), with Karnataka adding up to ₹7.25 crore. Despite a big release, it couldn't keep up momentum at the box office.

Will sequel get canceled?

This flop continues Pawan Kalyan's tough streak at the box office, even though opening day numbers looked promising.

Now there's doubt about whether the sequel will move forward, since only 20% has been shot so far.

Fans can still look forward to his next films—They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh—expected in late 2025 and early 2026.