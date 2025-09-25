'Blatant discrimination': Schreiber, Messing oppose Israel film boycott
Actors Liev Schreiber and Debra Messing, along with over 1,200 others in the industry, are speaking out against a boycott of Israeli films tied to the ongoing Gaza conflict.
They call the boycott "a document of misinformation" and say refusing artists based on where they're from is "blatant discrimination and a betrayal of our role as storytellers."
Explaining the cultural boycott of Israel
The movement started on September 8, 2025, when Film Workers for Palestine urged film professionals to avoid Israeli film institutions implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.
About 5,000 people have signed so far.
Those opposing the boycott warn that banning films by nationality risks repeating past censorship mistakes and shuts down important conversations.
Schreiber, Messing call for dialogue through art
Israeli filmmakers, industry groups, and big studios like Paramount are pushing back too. They argue that boycotts hurt creative freedom and dialogue.
The open letter from Schreiber, Messing, and others asks the global film community to reject the boycott and instead focus on building bridges through art—and working toward peace.