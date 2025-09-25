'Blatant discrimination': Schreiber, Messing oppose Israel film boycott Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Actors Liev Schreiber and Debra Messing, along with over 1,200 others in the industry, are speaking out against a boycott of Israeli films tied to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

They call the boycott "a document of misinformation" and say refusing artists based on where they're from is "blatant discrimination and a betrayal of our role as storytellers."