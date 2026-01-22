Rohit Saraf to romance Nitanshi and Rasha in new film 

Producers Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg, known for their work on Neerja (2016), are reportedly in talks with actors Rohit Saraf , Nitanshi Goel, and Rasha Thadani for an upcoming "intense love story." The project is still in its early stages as the makers have not yet decided on a director. A source told Mid-Day that the producers are keen to explore a new space with this trio.

Source said 'The trio's chemistry will be interesting to watch' The source said, "Rohit has a soft, romantic charm, far from the alpha heroes we see on screen today. His popularity has only increased with Mismatched." "Nitanshi and Rasha caught the audience's attention with their respective maiden Bollywood ventures, Laapataa Ladies [2024] and Azaad [2025]. The makers felt it would be interesting to bring the trio together in a space that they haven't explored before."

Thadani's projects Thadani's upcoming film 'Laikey Laikaa' with Abhay Verma Thadani is gearing up for her second release, Laikey Laikaa, opposite Abhay Verma. The film's posters have already generated buzz, showcasing the on-screen pair's chemistry. One of the images features them sharing a kiss while another shows them making a heart shape with their hands. In June, Thadani shared a video announcing the new project with Verma where they hinted at its theme, saying, "She's the chaos. He's the calm."

