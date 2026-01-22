Bollywood's Sadia Khateeb becomes 1st to shoot inside world's largest cave
Entertainment
Sadia Khateeb just wrapped filming for her new movie Silaa in Vietnam's Son Doong Cave—the biggest cave on the planet.
She's now the first Bollywood actress to ever film there, spending days shooting inside the cave with a portion of her crew.
Only a handful of crew made it inside
Filming wasn't easy: out of 100 crew members, just 12 could actually enter Son Doong. The rest worked from nearby caves like Hang Tien and Tu Lan.
Still, Sadia called out her team's grit and gave a shoutout to director Omung Kumar for pulling off this wild vision.
What is Silaa all about?
Silaa is an action-romance starring Harshvardhan Rane and Karan Veer Mehra, backed by Zee Studios with a $4 million budget.
No release date has been announced.