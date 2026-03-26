Boman Irani takes dig at Trump in hilarious video
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Boman Irani had some fun with US President Donald Trump's recent comment about negotiating with "Iranis."
In a lighthearted Instagram video, Irani joked that he, Smriti Irani, and Aruna Irani were invited for peace talks, and even suggested Trump should visit Mumbai's Dadar Parsi Colony instead of Washington.
The video quickly blew up online, racking up more than 3 million likes in just 15 hours.
Irani's take on Trump's 'Iranis' joke gets netizens talking
Irani's witty take got social media buzzing. Fans called him "the best Irani," while others playfully suggested adding more people to the peace meeting.
For many, this viral moment was a refreshing break from tense global headlines: proof that humor can bring people together even on serious topics.