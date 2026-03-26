Boman Irani takes dig at Trump in hilarious video Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Bollywood actor Boman Irani had some fun with US President Donald Trump's recent comment about negotiating with "Iranis."

In a lighthearted Instagram video, Irani joked that he, Smriti Irani, and Aruna Irani were invited for peace talks, and even suggested Trump should visit Mumbai's Dadar Parsi Colony instead of Washington.

The video quickly blew up online, racking up more than 3 million likes in just 15 hours.