'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh drops BTS pics, shares heartfelt note
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh just gave fans a peek behind the scenes of Border 2, posting photos from set and sharing an emotional note reflecting on his journey with the film.
Playing war hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Diljit said it was "a matter of great pride" (translated) and thanked director Anurag Singh and the whole crew for their hard work.
How's the film doing?
Border 2 is getting lots of love for its action-packed scenes and strong performances—especially Sunny Deol's intense role and Varun Dhawan's big climax moment.
The soundtrack, with songs like Ghar Kab Aaoge and Mitti Ke Bete, is also winning hearts.
With Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh joining the cast, the film keeps up the original's spirit of bravery and patriotism.
Now playing in theaters!