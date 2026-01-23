'Border 2' is here: Can it live up to the original? Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Border 2, the follow-up to the original Border, just hit theaters on Republic Day weekend.

Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, it brings together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as real-life heroes.

Directed by Anurag Singh and running over three hours, this one's big on action—and nostalgia.