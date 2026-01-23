'Border 2' is here: Can it live up to the original?
Border 2, the follow-up to the original Border, just hit theaters on Republic Day weekend.
Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, it brings together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as real-life heroes.
Directed by Anurag Singh and running over three hours, this one's big on action—and nostalgia.
Where can you watch?
The film is out now on a massive scale—4,800 screens across India with about 17K daily shows.
But heads up: it's banned in several Gulf countries due to its anti-Pakistan angle.
Early buzz & box office
Despite the ban abroad, Border 2 is off to a strong start at home with advance bookings crossing ₹2.5 crore (that's over 73K tickets sold already!).
Cameos from OG stars like Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty add some extra throwback energy.
Early reviews are calling out its impressive sequences too.