'Border 2' isn't about war or glory, says Suniel Shetty

Unlike the original, Border 2 dives into the 1971 Indo-Pak War from all angles—showing how the Army, Air Force, and Navy worked together. You'll see Deol as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler; Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya; Dosanjh as Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon; and Shetty playing Lt Cdr M.S. Rawat.

A personal moment for Shetty

For Suniel Shetty, this project felt extra special when a social-media reel showed his son Ahan in uniform.

Reflecting on it all, he said, "For me, Border was never just a film I acted in. It became a responsibility I carried long after the cameras stopped rolling."

"May we never forget what that uniform truly stands for."

The cast also includes Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa—with some digital cameos from Akshaye Khanna and Sudesh Berry.