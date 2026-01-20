'Border 2' lands in theaters January 2026 Entertainment Jan 20, 2026

Border 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1997 war film, is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026, according to different sources.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by J.P. Dutta and team, this Hindi war drama brings together stars like Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The story follows young Indian soldiers during the intense 1971 Indo-Pak War, highlighting teamwork across the Army, Air Force, and Navy.