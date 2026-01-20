'Border 2' lands in theaters January 2026
Entertainment
Border 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1997 war film, is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026, according to different sources.
Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by J.P. Dutta and team, this Hindi war drama brings together stars like Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
The story follows young Indian soldiers during the intense 1971 Indo-Pak War, highlighting teamwork across the Army, Air Force, and Navy.
Where can you watch it?
You'll catch Border 2 on the big screen, with theatrical releases planned in India and other territories.
Behind-the-scenes buzz
Filming kicked off earlier (date and locations not specified in the cited source).
The first song "Ghar Kab Aaoge" dropped at Longewala—adding to the nostalgia for fans of the original.