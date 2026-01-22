'Border 2' smashes advance booking records ahead of release

"Border 2" lands in theaters on January 23, 2026, bringing back Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty. The film dives into untold stories of courage from the Army, Air Force, and Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pak War—and it's already making headlines with ₹5.96cr in advance bookings.

Where and how big? By January 22 morning, "Border 2" had sold over 1.86 lakh tickets across 4,800 screens nationwide.

It's got a U/A 13+ rating with no cuts from the censor board.

What's it about? The movie is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan battle and will depict ground, air and sea operations.

Sunny Deol returns among the lead cast; Varun Dhawan is also among the lead cast.