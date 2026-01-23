'Border 2' trolls? Karan Johar stands up for Varun Dhawan's smile
Karan Johar is backing Varun Dhawan after trolls targeted the actor's smile in the new Border 2 trailer and song.
Sharing his thoughts on Instagram Stories today, Johar called Border 2 a "Sure shot WINNER!" and said it "Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes!"
Why all the trolling?
After Border 2's promos dropped, some people online questioned whether Dhawan was right for a serious war drama—especially because of his cheerful smile.
Johar responded, "You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love!"
He also took a gentle jab at critics, saying that "So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like ... truth will always prevail (sic)!"
What's Border 2 about?
Released today, Border 2 is the sequel to the original Border. Set during India's 1971 war with Pakistan, it stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty—and yes, Varun Dhawan.
Despite early criticism online, audiences are already giving it positive reviews.