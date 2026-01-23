'Border 2' trolls? Karan Johar stands up for Varun Dhawan's smile

Why all the trolling?

After Border 2's promos dropped, some people online questioned whether Dhawan was right for a serious war drama—especially because of his cheerful smile.

Johar responded, "You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love!"

He also took a gentle jab at critics, saying that "So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like ... truth will always prevail (sic)!"