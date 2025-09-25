Box office: Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' earns just ₹1.16 crore

'Nishaanchi': A look at collections and more

"Nishaanchi" opened with ₹25 lakh on day one and managed to peak at ₹39 lakh before collections quickly fell off—a sign that its mix of crime, comedy, and family drama didn't keep people coming back.

Co-starring Monika Pawar, Vedika Pinto, Kumud Mishra, and Viineet Kumar Singh, the film's weak performance puts any sequel talk on hold for now.

Still, with Kashyap's track record on streaming platforms, there might be hope for a digital revival.

Up next: he stars in "Dacait," dropping this Christmas alongside some stiff competition.