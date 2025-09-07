Next Article
Box office bomb 'Baaghi 4' is already in profit
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 hasn't set the box office on fire—after a lukewarm opening weekend, it's only managed ₹20 crore so far.
But here's the twist: thanks to some smart non-theatrical deals, the film is already in profit.
How non-theatrical deals helped 'Baaghi 4'
Even though Baaghi 4 cost ₹80 crore to make, it pulled in ₹92 crore just from selling its digital, satellite, and music rights—Prime Video grabbed streaming for ₹50 crore, Zee Cinema took TV rights for ₹50 crore, and T-Series bought the music for ₹20 crore.
So while it faces tough competition from new releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Bengal Chapter, those off-screen deals have made all the difference.