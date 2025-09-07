Box office bomb 'Baaghi 4' is already in profit

How non-theatrical deals helped 'Baaghi 4'

Even though Baaghi 4 cost ₹80 crore to make, it pulled in ₹92 crore just from selling its digital, satellite, and music rights—Prime Video grabbed streaming for ₹50 crore, Zee Cinema took TV rights for ₹50 crore, and T-Series bought the music for ₹20 crore.

So while it faces tough competition from new releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Bengal Chapter, those off-screen deals have made all the difference.