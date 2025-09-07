Anil Kapoor reveals 'Nayak' was first offered to SRK, Aamir
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently celebrated the 24th anniversary of his iconic film Nayak: The Hero. On social media, he shared behind-the-scenes photos and a fun fact about the movie's casting. Kapoor revealed that the lead role of Shivaji Rao Gaikwad was initially offered to superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan before he landed it.
Kapoor took to social media to share his thoughts on the film. He wrote, "Some roles define you. Nayak was one of them." "First offered to Aamir & Shah Rukh, but I knew I had to live this character... and I'm grateful Shankar sir trusted me." "I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words on that stage: 'This role was meant for Anil.' Moments like these stay forever."
Some roles define you. Nayak was one of them❤️— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 7, 2025
First offered to Aamir & Shah Rukh, but I knew I had to live this character... and I'm grateful Shankar sir trusted me🙏 pic.twitter.com/8MQuYoxvv4
Kapoor's post was met with an outpouring of love from fans. The film, which also starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal, is still remembered for its unique storyline and memorable songs. Directed by S Shankar, Nayak was a remake of his own Tamil hit Mudhalvan. It tells the story of a common man who is unexpectedly made the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a day.
In a 2001 interview with Filmfare, director Shankar revealed that he had met Aamir for a narration, but they couldn't communicate effectively. "His views about Mudalvan didn't match mine, so I quickly moved on," said the filmmaker. As for SRK, Shankar said he was "more receptive" than Aamir, but he was not interested in playing another television reporter after his own production Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.