Anil Kapoor reveals 'Nayak' was first offered to SRK, Aamir

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently celebrated the 24th anniversary of his iconic film Nayak: The Hero. On social media, he shared behind-the-scenes photos and a fun fact about the movie's casting. Kapoor revealed that the lead role of Shivaji Rao Gaikwad was initially offered to superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan before he landed it.

Actor's reflection Kapoor's post on 'Nayak' anniversary Kapoor took to social media to share his thoughts on the film. He wrote, "Some roles define you. Nayak was one of them." "First offered to Aamir & Shah Rukh, but I knew I had to live this character... and I'm grateful Shankar sir trusted me." "I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words on that stage: 'This role was meant for Anil.' Moments like these stay forever."

Twitter Post Take a look at Kapoor's post Some roles define you. Nayak was one of them❤️



First offered to Aamir & Shah Rukh, but I knew I had to live this character... and I'm grateful Shankar sir trusted me🙏 pic.twitter.com/8MQuYoxvv4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 7, 2025

Film's legacy More about the film and its cast Kapoor's post was met with an outpouring of love from fans. The film, which also starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal, is still remembered for its unique storyline and memorable songs. Directed by S Shankar, Nayak was a remake of his own Tamil hit Mudhalvan. It tells the story of a common man who is unexpectedly made the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a day.