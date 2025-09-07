Patrick Schwarzenegger marries Abby Champion in intimate ceremony in Idaho

Earlier, Schwarzenegger had shared that their wedding was postponed because of his role in the TV series The White Lotus, which was shot in Thailand . He told Drew Barrymore, "Finally, a year and a half ago, we got engaged. And it was our moment; it was this great thing." "And a few days later, I booked White Lotus... we're going to have to push it."

Love story

Here's how Schwarzenegger and Champion met

Schwarzenegger revealed that he and Champion first met when she was on a date with one of his friends. He said, "She was actually on a date with another friend of mine, and I went to the date." "Everything was kosher per se. And at first, she blew me off for a while, and then finally we got to go on a date." "Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more."