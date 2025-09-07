Patrick Schwarzenegger marries Abby Champion in intimate ceremony in Idaho
What's the story
Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (31) and model Abby Champion (28) recently exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, reported Daily Mail. The event was attended by close family members, including Schwarzenegger's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, his sister Katherine with husband Chris Pratt, and Champion's parents, Greg and Laura. The couple had been dating since 2015 and got engaged in 2023.
Wedding delay
Wedding was postponed due to 'The White Lotus' shoot
Earlier, Schwarzenegger had shared that their wedding was postponed because of his role in the TV series The White Lotus, which was shot in Thailand. He told Drew Barrymore, "Finally, a year and a half ago, we got engaged. And it was our moment; it was this great thing." "And a few days later, I booked White Lotus... we're going to have to push it."
Love story
Here's how Schwarzenegger and Champion met
Schwarzenegger revealed that he and Champion first met when she was on a date with one of his friends. He said, "She was actually on a date with another friend of mine, and I went to the date." "Everything was kosher per se. And at first, she blew me off for a while, and then finally we got to go on a date." "Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more."