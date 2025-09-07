'Peacemaker' S02E05: How alternate universe impacts Cena's character Entertainment Sep 07, 2025

In the latest Peacemaker episode, John Cena's character wakes up in an alternate universe where his brother Keith is alive, his dad Auggie isn't racist, and he's teamed up with Emilia Harcourt.

It's a total flip from his usual struggles and really makes you wonder what life could be like if things were different.