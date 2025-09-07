'Peacemaker' S02E05: How alternate universe impacts Cena's character
In the latest Peacemaker episode, John Cena's character wakes up in an alternate universe where his brother Keith is alive, his dad Auggie isn't racist, and he's teamed up with Emilia Harcourt.
It's a total flip from his usual struggles and really makes you wonder what life could be like if things were different.
Episode dives into comic book lore
This episode brings in the Sons of Liberty—a paramilitary group from classic Superman comics—and references Agent Liberty (aka Benjamin Lockwood) and his comic book connections.
These elements tie Peacemaker even deeper into the wider DC Universe, giving fans more lore to dig into.
Superman's cameo and more multiverse madness
The episode includes a shocking nod to Superman (with David Corenswet's version) tied to the Sons of Liberty plot.
The whole alternate world has some serious Earth-X energy—think fascist heroes and "perfect" but creepy order.
Looks like we might see more wild realities ahead!
Catch new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max.