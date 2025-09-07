'Lot of responsibility now': Anuparna Roy celebrates historic Venice victory

Anuparna Roy , the acclaimed director of Songs of Forgotten Trees, has made history by winning the Best Director award in the Orizzonti section at the Venice Film Festival . This makes her the first Indian filmmaker to achieve this feat. The film was presented by Anurag Kashyap and is a tribute to every woman who has been "silenced, overlooked or underestimated." The film stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel. Roy has now reacted to her victory.

Gratitude Roy said, 'cinema has created history' Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I am pretty sure there will be a lot of responsibility after this win. I cannot lie back and enjoy hearing that I have created history." "It's not just me, it's cinema which has created history again. I would love to give the award to the cinema, my love for it. I am still a student of cinema, and learning will be my topmost priority."

Dedication Roy recalled Kashyap's words Roy added, "I remembered how Anurag phrased it to me, that winning an award is not just bringing reputation, but also responsibility to the table, to make better films, better craft, even when you are uncomfortable." "I would love to dedicate this award to all the beautiful women out there, to my Purulia village (in West Bengal)." "I have seen the women's lives there. If any of them, after seeing this, can raise their voices, it would be great."