Venice Film Festival: Anuparna Roy scripts history, wins Best Director

Filmmaker Anuparna Roy has etched history by winning the Best Director award in the Orizzonti section at the 82nd Venice Film Festival . Her film, Songs of Forgotten Trees, is a poignant tale of two migrant women in Mumbai grappling with loneliness and survival. The award was announced by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau during the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday night.

Acceptance speech 'This moment is surreal...': Roy Roy, who was clad in a white saree, called the moment "surreal" while accepting the award. She thanked the jury and her producers, including Anurag Kashyap, who presented the film at Venice. "This moment is surreal... I want to thank my producer who said yes to the film which did not fit into the boxes of stereotypical films... Anurag believed in the film from the beginning," she said.

Social commentary Roy speaks on the Palestine issue In her acceptance speech, Roy also took a moment to address the ongoing conflict in Palestine. She said, "I want to take a moment and talk about something that is bigger, something disastrous that is happening in Palestine. Every child deserves peace, freedom and liberation and Palestine is no exception." "This is a responsibility to think for a moment... I might upset my country, but it doesn't matter to me anymore."

Film's significance More about 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' Songs of Forgotten Trees was the only Indian film in the Orizzonti section, an international competition for films that explore new trends. The film stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel and is produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, and Ranjan Singh. Kashyap has served as a presenter on this project.