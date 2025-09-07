Next Article
'Wake Up Dead Man': 'Knives Out' sequel gets TIFF premiere
Rian Johnson just premiered "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, diving into a church-based murder case that includes humor and references to "Star Wars" and "Scooby-Doo."
Cast, release date of the film
The film features a stacked cast—think Josh O'Connor, Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, and Kerry Washington.
Netflix is rolling it out in theaters on November 26 before streaming starts December 12.
Like "Glass Onion," this release lets fans catch it on the big screen first or stream it soon after.