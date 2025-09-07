Zakir Khan pauses touring due to health issues Entertainment Sep 07, 2025

Comedian Zakir Khan announced on Instagram on Saturday that he's taking a break from touring because of ongoing health issues.

He said, "I absolutely love being on stage, but I'll have to take a break now. I don't wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now. Before it's too late, I better take it now," after pushing through illness for the past year.