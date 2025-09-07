Zakir Khan pauses touring due to health issues
Comedian Zakir Khan announced on Instagram on Saturday that he's taking a break from touring because of ongoing health issues.
He said, "I absolutely love being on stage, but I'll have to take a break now. I don't wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now. Before it's too late, I better take it now," after pushing through illness for the past year.
'Papa Yaar' India tour will be his last for a while
For nearly a decade, Zakir juggled back-to-back shows, early flights, and barely any rest—basically living out of a suitcase. It's taken a real toll.
So for his upcoming "Papa Yaar" India tour (October 24-January 11), he's scaling back to just a handful of cities: Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Mangalore.
Indore shows are canceled this time around
Indore shows are canceled this time around—Zakir suggests fans catch him in Bhopal if they can.
This lighter schedule is all about giving himself some breathing room and focusing on recovery.
He plans to step away from live gigs altogether for now
Once this tour wraps in January 2024, Zakir plans to step away from live gigs altogether for a while.
He says it's tough because performing means so much to him—but sometimes you've got to put your health first.