Merritt Wever wins Emmy for 'Severance' guest role

Severance was clearly a favorite at the Creative Arts Emmys, leading with 27 nominations across acting, directing, and technical categories. Jane Alexander and Gwendoline Christie also scored guest actress nods for their roles on the show—proof that its cast and crew are getting major recognition.

Wever triumphed over formidable competition

Wever beat out big names like Catherine O'Hara and Kaitlyn Dever from The Last of Us, plus Cherry Jones from The Handmaid's Tale.

Both rival shows had strong showings too—The Last of Us landed 16 nominations overall.

This win adds to Wever's growing list of Emmys, including previous wins for Nurse Jackie and Godless.