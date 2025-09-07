Next Article
Anuparna Roy becomes 1st Indian with Best Director (Orizzonti) at Venice
Anuparna Roy just made history as the first Indian director to win Best Director in the Orizzonti section at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.
Her debut film, Songs of Forgotten Trees—a heartfelt look at two female roommates in Mumbai inspired by her own life—earned critical and audience praise, marking a big moment for Indian cinema.
Roy dedicates her win to Palestinian children
Accepting her award, Roy thanked Anurag Kashyap, her producers, the cast, and the crew, and dedicated the win to her hometown and India.
She also used the moment to highlight the suffering of Palestinian children, calling for peace and asking for silence instead of applause.
Roy's achievement marks a significant moment for Indian cinema.