Jim Jarmusch wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival 2025 Entertainment Sep 07, 2025

Jim Jarmusch just scored the Golden Lion at the 2025 Venice Film Festival for his new film, "Father Mother Sister Brother."

The movie explores family ties and generational clashes across three cities—New Jersey, Dublin, and Paris—with stars like Tom Waits, Adam Driver, and Cate Blanchett.

Even though some doubted its chances early on, the film's honest look at family life ended up receiving mainly positive reviews from critics.