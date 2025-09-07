Jim Jarmusch wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival 2025
Jim Jarmusch just scored the Golden Lion at the 2025 Venice Film Festival for his new film, "Father Mother Sister Brother."
The movie explores family ties and generational clashes across three cities—New Jersey, Dublin, and Paris—with stars like Tom Waits, Adam Driver, and Cate Blanchett.
Even though some doubted its chances early on, the film's honest look at family life ended up receiving mainly positive reviews from critics.
Other major awardees of the fest
Toni Servillo grabbed best actor for playing a president in "La Grazia," while Xin Zhilei was named best actress for "The Sun Rises On Us All."
Benny Safdie took home best director for "The Smashing Machine" (with Dwayne Johnson starring), and Kaouther Ben Hania's "The Voice of Hind Rajab" received the Silver Lion plus a standing ovation.