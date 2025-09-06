'Ekka' OTT release date is out

About the film and its cast

Directed by Rohit Padaki, Ekka features Sanjana Anand and Atul Kulkarni alongside Rajkumar.

The story follows a small-town thug who gets tangled up in Bangalore's criminal underworld, with his friend Ramesh out for revenge.

Viewers have really connected with its mix of action and emotion—the film currently holds a 7.5/10 rating on IMDB.