Next Article
'Ekka' OTT release date is out
Ekka, the Kannada action-drama starring Yuva Rajkumar, is expected to hit ZEE5 for streaming on September 12, 2025.
After its grand theatrical premiere, fans can finally catch it online—ending all the buzz about an Amazon Prime Video release.
About the film and its cast
Directed by Rohit Padaki, Ekka features Sanjana Anand and Atul Kulkarni alongside Rajkumar.
The story follows a small-town thug who gets tangled up in Bangalore's criminal underworld, with his friend Ramesh out for revenge.
Viewers have really connected with its mix of action and emotion—the film currently holds a 7.5/10 rating on IMDB.