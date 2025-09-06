Kristin Cabot divorcing husband after 'Kiss cam' moment with CEO
Kristin Cabot is divorcing husband Andrew Cabot after a July 2024 Coldplay concert where she was caught on the Kiss Cam sharing a moment with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.
The clip went viral, leading both Kristin and Byron to step down from their roles at Astronomer.
Andrew wasn't at the concert when it happened.
Andrew's 3rd divorce
Andrew, CEO of Privateer Rum and part of Boston's well-known Cabot family, is now facing his third divorce.
His marriage to Julia, his second wife, ended in 2018 after four years.
Julia has said Andrew kept his distance from Kristin's public affair but insisted it didn't really affect him.
House bought earlier this year
Earlier in 2024, Kristin and Andrew bought a $2.2 million house in Rye, New Hampshire.
Although they'd recently shared public declarations of love, friends say they'd been having problems for months—the Kiss Cam moment just sped things up, with Kristin officially filing for divorce soon after.