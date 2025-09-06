Next Article
Tharun Moorthy resumes work on Fahadh Naslen-starrer 'Torpedo'
Director Tharun Moorthy is picking up where he left off with Torpedo, his much-awaited thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Naslen.
The film was on hold while Moorthy directed Mohanlal in Thudarum, but now he's returning with the same script and vision.
Actor Binu Pappu, a regular collaborator, has written the screenplay.
New crew members onboard
Torpedo will be set in Bengaluru and brings in new faces behind the scenes—music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Jimshi Khalid.
Producer Ashiq Usman had suggested waiting for Thudarum's box office run before resuming Torpedo.
Meanwhile, Moorthy recently teased fans about a possible sequel to his film Operation Java, sparking plenty of speculation online.