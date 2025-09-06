Tharun Moorthy resumes work on Fahadh Naslen-starrer 'Torpedo' Entertainment Sep 06, 2025

Director Tharun Moorthy is picking up where he left off with Torpedo, his much-awaited thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Naslen.

The film was on hold while Moorthy directed Mohanlal in Thudarum, but now he's returning with the same script and vision.

Actor Binu Pappu, a regular collaborator, has written the screenplay.