Next Article
Mysuru Dasara Film Festival 2025: All you need to know
The Mysuru Dasara Film Festival is back from September 13 at Mall of Mysore, with Minister H.C. Mahadevappa kicking things off.
This year's edition pays tribute to the legendary B Sarojadevi and spotlights films focused on kids and women.
Notable events, ticket details
Expect appearances by Kannada film stars like Sandhya Arekere and Prithvi Ambar, plus 84 award-winning movies showing across three INOX screens from September 14-20.
There's also a film photography exhibition (September 14-18) celebrating icons like Puttanna Kanagal, and a special short film showcase with editing and cinematography awards on September 18.
Tickets go on sale September 8—₹300 for students, ₹500 for everyone else—for full festival access.