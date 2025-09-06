Mysuru Dasara Film Festival 2025: All you need to know

Notable events, ticket details

Expect appearances by Kannada film stars like Sandhya Arekere and Prithvi Ambar, plus 84 award-winning movies showing across three INOX screens from September 14-20.

There's also a film photography exhibition (September 14-18) celebrating icons like Puttanna Kanagal, and a special short film showcase with editing and cinematography awards on September 18.

Tickets go on sale September 8—₹300 for students, ₹500 for everyone else—for full festival access.