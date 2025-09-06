'Saiyaara' on Netflix: Release date, cast, plot

After its big theatrical run, Saiyaara is heading to Netflix after its theatrical run—perfect for your next movie night in.

Box office collection and critical reception

Saiyaara made over ₹569.75 crore worldwide, making it 2025's top-grossing Indian romantic film and the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Critics praised its heartfelt story and the strong chemistry between the leads.

As OTTplay put it: while it "doesn't reinvent the wheel of romance," it definitely "makes it spin with heart."