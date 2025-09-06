'Saiyaara' on Netflix: Release date, cast, plot
Saiyaara, the Hindi musical romance directed by Mohit Suri, drops on Netflix September 12, 2025.
Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as a musician and a poet facing early-stage Alzheimer's, the film first hit theaters on July 18, 2025 and quickly became a box office sensation.
OTT release date and platform
After its big theatrical run, Saiyaara is heading to Netflix after its theatrical run—perfect for your next movie night in.
Box office collection and critical reception
Saiyaara made over ₹569.75 crore worldwide, making it 2025's top-grossing Indian romantic film and the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year.
Critics praised its heartfelt story and the strong chemistry between the leads.
As OTTplay put it: while it "doesn't reinvent the wheel of romance," it definitely "makes it spin with heart."