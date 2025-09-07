'Punjab '95' censorship: Director says CBFC wants to 'delete history'

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been in the news for demanding several cuts in Diljit Dosanjh 's long-delayed film Punjab '95. The film's director, Honey Trehan, recently opened up about the challenges he faced during this process. He revealed that at one point, senior CBFC officials even suggested to producer Ronnie Screwvala that they should "write off this film." The movie also stars Arjun Rampal .

Certification challenges CBFC asked Trehan to prove film's authenticity Speaking to comedian Kunal Kamra, Trehan revealed that the CBFC's Examining Committee (EC) asked him to provide documents proving that the events shown in Punjab '95 are based on true incidents. He and his team complied with this request, but were then told by the CBFC to make several changes based on 21 points they provided. "The CBFC gave us 21 points and asked us to make modifications," he said.

Contentious cuts They wanted me to remove references to Khalra: Trehan Trehan revealed that the CBFC asked him to remove any mention of Jaswant Singh Khalra and even the word "desh." He said, "They told us to remove the reference to [late human rights activist] Jaswant Singh Khalra. But my film is about Jaswant Singh Khalra!" The director also shared that he was told not to depict India's flag or any other flag, and they even wanted him to axe the opening scene.

Legal proceedings Legal action led to unexpected turn of events Trehan decided to take legal action against the CBFC's demands, hoping for a valid reason for the requested changes. He recalled a meeting where a CBFC lawyer argued that the film could create law and order problems. "Meanwhile, our film got selected at the Toronto International Film Festival," Trehan added. "A day or two later, Ronnie categorically told me, 'We are neither fighting anymore in the courts nor are we going to Toronto'."

Woes Trehan wonders how other political movies were released Trehan added, "If somebody wants to make The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story, aap banao. I have no problem; it's your freedom of speech. These films are getting released; why is our film stuck?" "The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, The Sabarmati Report, Emergency, Article 370, etc. released." "How come there was no law and order during the release of these films? Sirf iss film mein kaise ho jaayegi?"