Box office buzz: 'Baaghi 4' to witness special opening

'Baaghi 4' to benefit from Eid-E-Milad holiday

Baaghi 4 has already racked up over ₹3.21 crore in advance bookings (excluding blocked seats), with total pre-sales reaching ₹5.85 crore.

Even with higher ticket prices in cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai, demand is strong—helped by a special opening day offer of 50% off on two tickets, up to ₹150.

Thanks to the Eid-E-Milad holiday, the film is projected to earn ₹8-11 crore on its first day, potentially making it Tiger Shroff's biggest post-pandemic release yet.