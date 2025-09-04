Box office buzz: 'Baaghi 4' to witness special opening
Tiger Shroff returns with Baaghi 4, hitting theaters worldwide this Friday, September 5.
The film, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, is the latest in the action-packed Baaghi series and will go head-to-head with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files and Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari.
Baaghi 4 is expected to outdo previous installments at the box office.
'Baaghi 4' to benefit from Eid-E-Milad holiday
Baaghi 4 has already racked up over ₹3.21 crore in advance bookings (excluding blocked seats), with total pre-sales reaching ₹5.85 crore.
Even with higher ticket prices in cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai, demand is strong—helped by a special opening day offer of 50% off on two tickets, up to ₹150.
Thanks to the Eid-E-Milad holiday, the film is projected to earn ₹8-11 crore on its first day, potentially making it Tiger Shroff's biggest post-pandemic release yet.