Behind Reese Witherspoon's Hollywood success story

Reese Witherspoon has made a prominent space for herself in the US cinema. From charming us with romantic comedies to making us cry with intense dramas, the versatile actor has done it all. Witherspoon's journey has been defined by a number of successful films and performances, which earned her both critical appreciation and box office success. Here, we take a look at her career milestones.

#1 'Legally Blonde' success It was in 2001 when Witherspoon took on the iconic role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, a character that shot her to superstardom. The movie wasn't just a box-office smash, grossing over $141 million globally, but it became a cultural phenomenon. Witherspoon's portrayal of the determined law student broke stereotypes and struck a chord with audiences, making her a leading lady in Hollywood.

#2 Transition to drama with 'Walk the Line' Witherspoon displayed her dramatic chops in 2005 with Walk the Line, where she starred as June Carter Cash opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The performance received rave reviews and fetched her an Academy Award for Best Actress. This was the turning point, proving she could do more than just comedy and take on complex roles with nuance.

#3 Founding Hello Sunshine In 2016, Witherspoon established Hello Sunshine, a media company dedicated to female-driven stories across all platforms. This venture embodies her dedication to empowering women through the art of storytelling. By producing content like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, she has leveraged her influence beyond acting into the realm of production, crafting stories that resonate globally.