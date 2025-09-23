Box office buzz: 'Kantara' sees slight uptick post-trailer launch

Advance ticket sales reached $113,000 by September 23

US pre-sales were already over $50,000 on day one. After the trailer launched, bookings climbed by about $19,000—reaching just above $113,000 by September 23.

It's a modest boost that suggests audiences are curious but cautious.

The movie will go up against Karan Johar's "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," so word-of-mouth and more promos could make a difference.