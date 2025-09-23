Box office buzz: 'Kantara' sees slight uptick post-trailer launch
The trailer for "Kantara: Chapter 1" was released recently, giving us a first look at this folklore thriller set in the Kadamba dynasty.
Starring Rishabh Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, the film hits theaters October 2.
While early reactions to the trailer have been mixed, US advance ticket sales have seen a slight uptick.
Advance ticket sales reached $113,000 by September 23
US pre-sales were already over $50,000 on day one. After the trailer launched, bookings climbed by about $19,000—reaching just above $113,000 by September 23.
It's a modest boost that suggests audiences are curious but cautious.
The movie will go up against Karan Johar's "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," so word-of-mouth and more promos could make a difference.
Trailer promises an engaging cinematic experience
The trailer teases plenty of intense action scenes and atmospheric moments.
B Ajaneesh Loknath is behind the score, and with Hombale Films producing, fans can expect an energetic big-screen experience.